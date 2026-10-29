Hackers breached Florida's Department of Education financial aid website, officials confirm

The Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) announced that hackers were able to gain access to department information earlier this month, potentially exposing Social Security numbers to criminals.

According to information provided by the FLDOE, staff became aware of the data breach that involved "unauthorized criminal access to the financial aid website" on Oct. 19.

"Upon identifying the threat, the Department immediately activated its cybersecurity response protocols and took swift, decisive action to stop the unauthorized activity, contain the incident, and secure its systems," FLDOE officials said in a statement.

Details that were compromised included personally identifiable information, like Social Security numbers, officials continued.

The FLDOE said it notified the office of Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier about the incident, and is also partnering with the Florida Digital Service and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

"The department remains committed to transparency and will provide additional information as verified details become available," the FLDOE said.

Officials stressed that students' financial aid is not at risk and the data breach would not delay financial aid disbursements or tuition payments. It will also not affect eligibility for scholarships, grants or student loans from FLDOE.