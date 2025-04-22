3 Massachusetts high school seniors killed, 1 critical after spring break crash in Florida

Three high school students from Massachusetts were killed in a car crash in the Florida panhandle Monday night during their spring break.

Concord-Carlisle High School seniors Jimmy McIntosh, Hannah Wasserman and Maisey O'Donnell died in the crash, Superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter said in a statement Tuesday. She said one other senior, who has not been named, was also in the crash and is currently in critical condition. According to Florida Highway Patrol, all four students are 18 years old.

Concord-Carlisle High School condolences

"We are very appreciative of the outpouring of love during what is absolutely heartbreaking. We also appreciate the wish to feel purposeful and not helpless. At this time, it is most appropriate that no action be taken to honor the students without the full consent of the families and appropriate support for so many young people facing unfathomable loss," Hunter said in a letter to families.

Concord-Carlisle High School seniors Jimmy McIntosh and Hannah Wasserman were killed in this crash in Walton County, Florida on April 21, 2025. Florida Highway Patrol

Florida Highway Patrol said the four students were in an SUV being driven by McIntosh on U.S. Highway 98 in Walton County when it collided with a tractor-trailer that was making a U-turn in the median around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators said the SUV went across the median and the other side of the highway before ending up in the woods. McIntosh and Wasserman died at the scene. The two other students were rushed to Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida in critical condition. O'Donnell later was pronounced dead.

Police said it's not known if Wasserman, O'Donnell or the third person were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. McIntosh was wearing a seat belt, investigators said.

No one in the truck was hurt. No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.

Concord-Carlisle High School counseling

Massachusetts public school students are off this week for their annual April vacation.

Grief counselors will be available for students and staff at Concord-Carlisle High School on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The counselors will also be available again on Monday when students return to school.

"We are all devastated beyond what we can understand today. I know that the difficult days ahead will be ones we face together," Hunter said.

"It's not only that they're dealing with grief, but they're also dealing with the fact that life throws you a lot of really awful curveballs and it's really tough to kind of figure that out," said Dr. Ellen Braaten, a professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School.

"You want to make sure you've got opportunities for them to express themselves in ways that are appropriate for them. Teens are actually pretty good at coming together in difficult times."

Concord-Carlisle High School is in Concord, Massachusetts, about 25 miles west of Boston.