Florida COVID-19 death toll climbs

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - A reported 3,162 Florida resident deaths have been linked to COVID-19 this year, as the death toll continues to climb, according to data on the state Department of Health website

The number of deaths was up from 2,972 at the beginning of July and 2,740 in early June. 

This year's pace of deaths, however, is lower than during the past four years. 

The pandemic hit the state in 2020. That year, Florida had a reported 23,347 deaths, according to state data. The number jumped to 39,870 in 2021, before declining to 21,300 in 2022 and 8,436 in 2023. 

This year, Miami-Dade County has had the most reported deaths, with 278. It is followed by Palm Beach County, with 241 deaths and Pinellas County with 189.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

