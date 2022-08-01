Watch CBS News
Florida COVID-19 deaths top 77,500

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - More than 77,500 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020.

That's according to a new report by the state Department of Health.

The report states that 77,565 residents had died of the virus, up from 76,662 in a July 15 report. Because of lags in reporting, it is not clear when the additional deaths occurred.

The new report also said 73,347 residents tested positive for COVID-19 from July 22 through Thursday.

The state has had more than 66,000 new cases in each of the past 10 weeks - and more than 71,000 new cases in eight of the weeks. Florida has seen an increase in cases this summer as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 3:17 PM

