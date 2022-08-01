Florida COVID-19 deaths top 77,500

TALLAHASSEE - More than 77,500 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020.

That's according to a new report by the state Department of Health.

The report states that 77,565 residents had died of the virus, up from 76,662 in a July 15 report. Because of lags in reporting, it is not clear when the additional deaths occurred.

The new report also said 73,347 residents tested positive for COVID-19 from July 22 through Thursday.

The state has had more than 66,000 new cases in each of the past 10 weeks - and more than 71,000 new cases in eight of the weeks. Florida has seen an increase in cases this summer as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread.