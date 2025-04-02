Florida "content creator" accused of sexually abusing dog, posting video of it online, sheriff says

A Florida woman is accused of engaging in sex acts with her dog and posting a video of it online, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Logan Guminski, 27, is charged with sexual activity involving an animal and filming sexual activity involving an animal.

A tip lead to an arrest

According to the sheriff's office, they received an anonymous tip on January 28 concerning a video posted to Instagram that reportedly showed Guminski involved in sexual activity with a dog.

During the course of investigation, the sheriff's office said Detective Jordyn Batts found several photos and videos of Guminski with the abused animal. She also gathered additional information which confirmed it was Guminski in the video, according to the sheriff's office.

Guminski was taken into custody on March 21.

What she had to say about it

During an interview with investigators, Guminski said she is a "content creator" who generates sexually explicit photos and videos to sell on the internet, according to the sheriff's office.

She admitted to creating and sharing the video with another social media user, who requested it and paid $500, according to the sheriff's office. Additionally, she reportedly told investigators that she had been involved in sexual activity with another dog and the videos of both incidents were still stored on her cell phone.

Guminski was placed under arrest and taken to the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting a $10,000 bond.