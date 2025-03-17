Florida City woman speaks out after 90-year-old grandfather struck by stray bullet in his home

A Florida City woman is pleading for answers after her 90-year-old grandfather was struck by a stray bullet inside his home early Monday.

Florida City police said multiple men were shooting at each other around 12:09 a.m. near Southwest 6th Avenue and 10th Street when stray bullets hit parked cars and nearby homes.

One of those bullets struck Rafael Cotto as he lay in bed working on a puzzle.

"He's 90. I thought I was going to lose him," said Cotto's granddaughter, Samantha Figueroa. "He's my everything. I take care of him."

Cotto was rushed to Jackson South Medical Center, where doctors determined that while one bullet had ricocheted off his arm, another remained lodged in his chest.

Family calls for change

Figueroa, who also feared for the safety of her husband and six children during the gunfire, said she hopes someone will come forward with information.

"This is not a safe area and I want to move out of here," she said. "I hope someone will tell police what happened. He was in his room minding his own business."

Despite his injuries, Figueroa remains hopeful about her grandfather's recovery.

"He's going to pull through," she said. "I just want to see if they're going to leave the bullet in there. He can't feel his fingers."

Cotto is expected to remain in the hospital for several more days.

Authorities have not identified any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).