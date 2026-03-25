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1 airlifted to Miami-Dade hospital after Florida City shooting, officials say

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Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

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An investigation is underway in Florida City after a man was shot late Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Few details have been released, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said units responded to a medical call in reference to a possible shooting at a home on northwest 2nd Avenue and northwest 16th Street.

MDFR said that one adult trauma patient was transported by air rescue to a Miami-Dade hospital.

No other information was released.

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