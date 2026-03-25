1 airlifted to Miami-Dade hospital after Florida City shooting, officials say
An investigation is underway in Florida City after a man was shot late Wednesday morning, according to officials.
Few details have been released, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said units responded to a medical call in reference to a possible shooting at a home on northwest 2nd Avenue and northwest 16th Street.
MDFR said that one adult trauma patient was transported by air rescue to a Miami-Dade hospital.
No other information was released.