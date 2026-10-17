Man shot in the groin in Florida City, police report

Florida City Police say a man is in the hospital after someone allegedly shot him in the groin early Saturday morning.

The department said it happened just before 2 a.m. along the 500 block of Northwest 16th Street. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, and first responders provided emergency aid until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived.

Police said the victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital for trauma treatment. He's reported to be in stable condition as of publication.

Officers also said the person who was allegedly responsible for the incident remained at the scene and was taken into custody. An investigation is now ongoing.