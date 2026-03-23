Florida sheriff's deputy dies shortly after helping with wildfire evacuations, officials say

A sheriff's deputy in the Florida Panhandle died on Saturday shortly after helping to assist with evacuations due to a wildfire burning nearby, officials said.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office announced the death of Deputy Steven Bruner on Sunday morning.

Calhoun County Sherif's Deputy Steven Bruner. Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

"Deputy Bruner worked tirelessly (Saturday) assisting with evacuations during the fire, putting the safety of others before himself," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "Shortly after his shift ended, he suffered a medical emergency."

The sheriff's office said described Bruner as "one of a kind."

"To know Bruner was to love him," the sheriff's office continued. "He was the kind of person who would step up to help anyone without a second thought. Selfless, dedicated and truly one of a kind."

After his death was announced, Florida Rep. Neal Dunn also took to social media to honor Bruner.

"Leah and I are incredible saddened to hear of the passing of Deputy Steven (Bruner)," he said in a Facebook post. "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones in this difficult time. Please join me in keeping the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office in your prayers as they mourn the loss and continue to serving their community in the ongoing wildfire."

According to Calhoun County Emergency Management officials, the Mossy Pond Area Wildfire remains at 550 acres with 80% containment as of Monday morning.