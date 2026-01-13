Suspect dead after shooting, killing 2 in Boynton Beach office building, police say

The person who police say shot and killed two people inside a Florida office building on Monday was found dead after a brief pursuit, according to police.

Boynton Beach police said they received a report a shooting that took place inside an office building located near the 2400 block of High Ridge around 4 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they found two people suffering fro two fatal gunshot wounds.

According to police, a suspect was quickly identified. A short time after the incident, police said a concerned citizen called police to report that they saw a suspicious vehicle matching the description of the suspect's vehicle near the 500 block of Northwest 7th Court.

Police said that officers immediately located the vehicle and initiated a high-risk traffic stop. However, police said the suspect's vehicle failed to stop.

The vehicle crashed after a brief pursuit near 133 Leisureville Boulevard, and police said the suspect was found inside dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said that during the incident, multiple schools and businesses were placed on a precautionary lockdown, and all of them have since been lifted.

No other information was released.