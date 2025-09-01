Florida Blue out of network at Memorial Healthcare System amid contract dispute

Patients with Florida Blue insurance will no longer be in network at Memorial Healthcare System starting Monday due to a contract dispute between the insurer and the hospital system.

Florida Blue statement

"…their executives unfortunately chose to leave our network as of September 1, 2025," Florida Blue said in a written statement.

The insurer also said, "The executives at Memorial are demanding an excessive rate increase that far exceeds inflation…."

Memorial's response

Memorial released its own statement saying, "While Florida Blue continues to raise premiums for patients, their proposals do not equitably reflect the cost of providing high-quality, complex care."

The hospital system added that the move could affect its ability to invest in the community, noting, "Memorial reinvests more than $900 million each year back into our community through charitable work, medical education and covering insurance shortfalls."

Patient coverage details

Federal law mandates that Florida Blue patients are still covered in the emergency room.

Coverage may also continue for a limited time for pregnant women, patients in active treatment for serious conditions and those in post-operative care.

Broader dispute in Broward

The change follows a similar dispute in July, when Florida Blue went out of network with Broward Health. The CEO for both Broward Health and Memorial is Shane Strum.

Florida Blue said, "It's unfortunate that the same executives who recently took Broward Health out of network with Florida Blue have now done the same with the other safety net health system in Broward County, Memorial Healthcare System."

