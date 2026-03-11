Florida bill banning DEI initiatives heads to DeSantis. Here's what that means for local governments

Cities and counties won't be able to fund or promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs under a bill headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who would have the power to remove local officials for violating the proposed changes.

The Republican-controlled Florida House voted 77-37 on the measure (SB 1134) that Democrats claimed contains "vague and punitive" language that will result in lawsuits, chill the actions of local officials and potentially impact community events from gay pride parades to Oktoberfest.

Joining Democrats in opposing the measure were five Republicans: Reps. Hillary Cassel of Dania Beach, Chip LaMarca of Lighthouse Point, Jim Mooney of Islamorada, Will Robinson of Bradenton and Paula Stark of St. Cloud.

Jacksonville Republican Rep. Dean Black, the sponsor of the House version of the bill, said the proposal builds on prior efforts to dismantle DEI, a "philosophy" he claimed has wasted "millions of taxpayer dollars" and "fostered resentment instead of goodwill, mediocrity instead of merit."

As examples, he claimed Pinellas County staff trained on the importance of pronouns, while Alachua County trained senior staff "to reject white culture."

"Broward County spent $900,000 on DEI training, and that included pushing gender fluidity and transgender ideology," Black said.

Communities would also be banned from having DEI office, inclusion officer

In addition to banning counties and municipalities from funding or even passing a resolution in support of programs deemed diverse or inclusive, local governments would be prohibited from having a DEI office or inclusion officer.

Also, the measure allows individuals to bring legal action against a local government that violates the bill's provisions. Elected officials found in violation could face removal from office by the governor.

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, said the bill creates an unlevel playing field for communities of color, LGBTQ individuals, women, veterans and people with disabilities.

"DEI programs are simply the corrective lens that helps ensure everyone starts from the same line," Driskell said.

Fort Lauderdale Democratic Rep. Daryl Campbell said the bill's ambiguous language "means something as simple as mentioning an event at a county meeting or putting a flyer on a bulletin board could expose a local government to lawsuits."

Democrats unsuccessfully tried to amend language into the bill to make it tougher for the governor to remove local officials and to allow local governments to permit or recognize local observances without fear of violating the statute.

Calling language in the bill "vague," Rep. Ashley Gantt, D-Miami, said the changes will result in lawsuits, while officials will become overly cautious in backing locally supported programs to avoid the appearance of violating the proposal.

"While we do have like 10- to 12-carve outs, that doesn't mean that local governments will still have the ability to understand and interpret and implement the law," Gantt said. "That will inevitably cause locals elected to just not act. And that will have a detrimental impact on the constituents that elected them."

Parkland Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky warned the bill "could mean that you can't celebrate Women's History Month or Women's Equality Day or Diwali or Chinese New Year or Easter."

Florida bill baning DEI initiatives doesn't prohibit local government from recognizing state, federal holidays

The bill doesn't prohibit a local government from recognizing state and federal holidays, such as Juneteenth or Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Black said language in the bill is directed at African-American history so it wouldn't impact the state-backed Florida Museum of Black History in St. Johns County or Tallahassee's May 20 celebration of Emancipation Day, when Florida first learned of President Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.

"The bill is not vague," Black said. "Some people's understanding of the bill might be."

The Senate approved the proposal in a 25-11 vote on March 4.

A staff analysis of the measure notes that by prohibiting staffing, a DEI office or funding involving inclusive programs "the bill is likely to result in an indeterminate cost savings to the local government."

Republican-controlled Legislature fought for years to eliminate programs involving DEI

The Republican-controlled Legislature has for years worked to eliminate various programs involving DEI. In 2023, state colleges and universities were prohibited from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, said such past actions have already affected college support groups intended to address mental health.

"When you legislate culture wars, you end up getting a lot of consequences that are damaging to people's health and well-being," Eskamani said.