From "Alligator Alcatraz" to guns and social media, Florida's biggest legal battles to watch in 2026

Legal battles about issues like "Alligator Alcatraz," guns and social media as well as many other Florida issues remain unresolved as we head into 2026.

Here are 10 big legal issues to watch in the coming year:

Alligator Alcatraz

The immigrant-detention center in the Everglades dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" has spawned a series of court battles since Florida opened the facility this summer. For example, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear arguments in April in a case that alleges violations of a federal environmental law. Other cases involve issues such as detainees' access to attorneys and whether the state has withheld public records.

Book fights

Publishing companies, authors and parents are challenging state and local education officials in federal lawsuits after books were removed from school libraries because of alleged improper content. For instance, a case at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals challenges a 2023 state law that led to books being removed. Two other pending lawsuits target Escambia County School Board decisions to remove or restrict access to books.

Guns

Nearly eight years after the measure passed following the mass shooting at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the U.S. Supreme Court is deciding whether to take up the National Rifle Association's challenge to a law that prevents people under age 21 from buying rifles and other long guns. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has taken the unusual step of refusing to defend the law.

Immigration

A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in October about a law that created state crimes for undocumented immigrants who enter or re-enter Florida. The state appealed after a U.S. district judge issued a preliminary injunction, ruling the 2025 law was likely preempted by federal immigration authority. It remains unclear when the appellate panel will issue a decision.

Marijuana

After falling short in 2024 of passing a constitutional amendment to allow recreational marijuana, the political committee Smart & Safe Florida wants to take the issue back to voters in 2026. But first, it needs to submit enough signatures and get Florida Supreme Court approval of the proposed ballot wording. The court review could turn into a fight, as Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier oppose allowing recreational marijuana.

Social media platforms

A U.S. district judge in 2026 is expected to rule on the constitutionality of a 2021 Florida law that placed restrictions on social-media platforms, such as preventing the sites from banning political candidates. Tech industry groups challenged the law, which passed after Facebook and Twitter, now known as X, blocked President Donald Trump from their platforms after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Social media restrictions

Saying social media was harming children's mental health, Florida lawmakers in 2024 passed a measure to prevent children under age 14 from opening accounts on certain platforms. Parents would have to give consent for 14- and 15-year-olds to have accounts on the platforms. Industry groups filed a First Amendment challenge and were backed by a district judge. The issue is pending at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Transgender issues

Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration and lawmakers in recent years have approved a series of measures aimed at transgender people, sparking legal battles. For example, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is weighing the constitutionality of a state law and regulations that restrict treatments for people with gender dysphoria. It also is considering a challenge to a ban on Medicaid coverage for hormone therapy and puberty blockers.

Utility rates

The state's Office of Public Counsel and two consumer groups have gone to the Florida Supreme Court to challenge a decision by utility regulators to approve Tampa Electric Co. base-rate increases that began to take effect in 2025. Meanwhile, the Office of Public Counsel and consumer groups have indicated they likely will also challenge a November decision by regulators to approve a Florida Power & Light base-rate settlement.

Wetlands

In a case closely watched by conservation and business groups, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia is considering whether the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2020 improperly shifted permitting authority to Florida for projects that affect wetlands. A U.S. district judge sided with conservation groups that challenged the shift. Florida and business groups have defended giving authority to the state.