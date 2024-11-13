Florida attorney general warns shoppers about holiday scammers, thieves

MIAMI - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody launched the 2024 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide alongside local law enforcement, the Florida Retail Federation, and the Better Business Bureau.

The guide aims to protect Floridians from holiday-season scams, with national holiday sales expected to surpass $1.1 trillion, up from $964 billion last year.

With five fewer shopping days between Black Friday and Christmas, heightened consumer urgency may increase vulnerability to scams.

"Scammers may exploit the excitement and limited shopping time this year," said Moody. "Our guide offers tips and a list of recalled items to help Floridians navigate safely."

The guide advises on safe shopping practices, secure payment methods, and verifying charitable organizations before donating. It also lists dangerous recalled products to avoid and tips to protect packages from porch pirates, a growing issue as online purchases continue to rise.

In 2023 alone, 58 million Americans were targeted by porch thieves, losing $12 billion in goods.

The guide's key tips include:

• Shop from Trusted Sources: Stick with reputable retailers and avoid suspicious deals and links.

• Use Secure Payments: Choose credit cards over wire transfers or gift cards for safer online shopping.

• Verify Charities: Confirm charities before donating, especially with holiday-related appeals.

• Gift Card Safety: Buy gift cards only from trusted retailers and check for signs of tampering.

• Avoid Recalled Products: Stay informed on U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalls.

The guide also encourages Floridians to report suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

To view the 2024 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide, click here.