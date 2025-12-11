Florida Attorney General Uthmeier sues Roblox, claiming "serious failures" to protect children from sexual predators

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that his office is suing gaming site Roblox for misrepresenting the platform's safety measures to protect children from sexual predators.

In a video shared on social media Thursday, Uthmeier said that his office has taken several steps to investigate the online platform, including launching a criminal investigation back in October.

In the post's caption, the Florida attorney general claimed that Roblox is "hiding behind press releases and superficial safety measures while predators are openly grooming and targeting children on its platform."

While the investigation continues, he said his office is using "all tools in the toolbox to hold this dangerous platform accountable."

"That's why today I'm announcing that my office is filing a lawsuit against Roblox for what we believe are serious failures to protect our kids," Uthmeier said. "We reviewed the information demanded in our subpoenas and what we found is unacceptable."

According to Uthmeier, Roblox "aggressively markets to young children but fails to protect them from sexual predators." He continued, saying as a father of three young kids and as Florida's top cop, his top priority is simple: "To protect our kids."

"Roblox broke the trust of parents and my office will make sure they answer for it," he said.

Florida's AG says the platform is "a breeding ground" for child predators

Uthmeier's subpoenas investigated whether Roblox's actions aid child predators in gaining easy access to children who use the gaming website.

According to his office, multiple investigations into Roblox revealed that sexual predators are using it to communicate with and groom minors. Additionally, Uthmeier's office said predators have been using "Robux," the in-game currency, to bribe minors to send explicit content, including images of themselves.

A gaming platform surrounded by controversy

Recently, dozens of families and state attorneys across the country have filed lawsuits claiming that Roblox is harboring child predators because of a lack of safety measures. After facing mounting pressure, Roblox announced in November that it strengthened its protections for minors by using AI-powered technology to help verify players' ages.

Aside from accusations of exposing children to sexual predators on the platform, a recent CBS News investigation found that there have been at least a dozen instances of hate speech targeting minority groups across Roblox servers that have been bypassing the platform's moderators.