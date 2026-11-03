James Uthmeier wins Florida attorney general race, defeating Jose Javier Rodriguez

Republican James Uthmeier has won the race for Florida attorney general, defeating Democrat Jose Javier Rodriguez, CBS News projects.

The victory gives Uthmeier a full term as Florida's top legal officer after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him attorney general in February 2025. Uthmeier replaced Ashley Moody after DeSantis appointed her to the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Marco Rubio.

Before becoming attorney general, Uthmeier served as DeSantis' chief of staff and general counsel and played a central role in advancing the governor's legal and policy agenda. He previously worked in President Donald Trump's first administration and began his legal career at the law firm Jones Day.

Mr. Trump endorsed Uthmeier's campaign for attorney general.

Uthmeier's tenure has included high-profile legal battles over immigration and other issues. His campaign also came amid controversy over the Hope Florida initiative after a grand jury report found $10 million in taxpayer money had been misappropriated and routed through nonprofits into political activities. The grand jury did not bring criminal charges.

Rodriguez, a Miami attorney, previously served in both chambers of the Florida Legislature. He later joined the Biden administration as an assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Labor. Rodriguez campaigned on fighting crime, lowering costs and rooting out corruption in state government.