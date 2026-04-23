Florida authorities warn of Apple Pay scam as fake $572 charges in text messages try to trick victims

A phone and text scam targeting Apple Pay and Apple ID users is circulating in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, with thieves posing as company security representatives to steal money or personal information.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday that the scam message claims the recipient, or someone using their account, made a $572.62 purchase on a pornography website, then provides a phone number to call. In one reported case, the victim said they never visited the site and do not even use Apple Pay. The message also came from a suspicious email address, not an official company source, a common red flag in phishing schemes.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office warns scammers are posing as Apple Pay security, sending fake charge alerts to pressure people into calling and handing over money or information. MCSO

Authorities warn that scammers frequently impersonate trusted organizations, including tech companies, banks and even law enforcement, to create urgency and pressure victims into responding. In some cases, criminals may falsely claim missed jury duty or involvement in a criminal case as part of an effort to extort money, the sheriff's office said.

Officials emphasized that anyone who receives a message about a financial issue should not respond directly. Instead, they should independently contact the company or agency using verified contact information.

Requests for payment through gift cards or Bitcoin are a strong indicator of fraud, authorities said.

The sheriff's office also urged people to verify any urgent requests for money from family or friends before sending funds.

Anyone who receives a suspicious message should save the information and report it directly to the authorities.