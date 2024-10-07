Voters to decide on six Florida amendments in 2024 general election

There are six amendments on the ballot in the 2024 Florida general election on Nov. 5.

Amendment 1

The amendment calls for partisan election of members of district school boards.

it proposes amending the state constitution to require members of a district school board to be elected in a partisan rather than nonpartisan election.

The change would take effect after the November 2026 general election.

Partisan primay elections may occur before then with candidates specifying if they are Republican or Democrat.

A yes vote on the amednment supports making school board elections partisan beginning in 2026.

A no vote opposes making those elections partisan and would keep the current non party affiliated system currently in place.

Amendment 2

The amendment focuses on the right to fish and hunt.

it proposes an amendment to the state constitution to preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods as a right and the preferred means of managing and controlling fish and wildlife.

Supporters say the amendment protects hunters and fishermen from groups seeking to restrict those activities.

The amendment goes on to say it would not limit the authority of the fish and wildlife conservation commission.

Opponents say protections already exist and this amendment would override laws protecting Florida's wildlife.

A yes vote on the amendment supports establishing a constitutional right to fish and hunt in Florida.

A no vote opposes enshrining that right in the state constitution.

Amendment 3

The amendment allows adults 21 or older to possess, purchase or use marijuana for nonmedical personal consumption.

Adults would be allowed to possess up to 85 grams of marijuana and up to 5 grams of marijuana concentrate.

Existing medical marijuana dispensaries would be authorized to sell marijuana to adults for personal use. Legislation can follow allowing other state-licensed entities to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell and distribute marijuana for recreational use.

Supporters say the amendment would put criminal marijuana dealers out of business, and ensure marijuana products are safe. Opponents say the amendment will lead to unregulated drug use, make roads more dangerous, hurt youth and increase crime.

A yes vote on the amendment supports legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older.

A no vote opposes legalizing marijuana for recreational use.

Amendment 4

The amendment is a right to abortion initiative.

It states that "no law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability. or when necessary to protect the patient's health."

It would not affect current state laws requiring notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion that call for parental notification before a minor can get an abortion.

The amendment would supersede Florida's controversial heartbeat protection act that bans abortion after six weeks.

Supporters say the amendment would bring back protections lost when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Opponents say the amendment's wording is too vague and fails to define words like viability and health care provider.

A yes vote on amendment four supports adding the right to abortion in the state constitution.

A no vote opposes amending the state constitution meaning the current six-week abortion ban would stand in Florida.

Amendment 5

The amendment changes the state constitution to require an annual adjustment for inflation to the value of current or future homestead exemption. In other words the amount you deduct from your taxes would go up by the rate of inflation and it would apply solely to taxes other than school district levies. It can only be taken by the person who has legal or equitable title to real estate.

Passage would help homeowners strapped by high taxes but some municipalities complain it would reduce the amount of state money to pay for important city services like police, sanitation and fire rescue.

A yes vote supports an annual inflation adjustment to the amount of assessed value exempt from property.

A no vote opposes an annual inflation adjustment for homeowners filing for the homestead exemption.

Amendment 6

The amendment proposes the repeal of a provision in the state constitution that requires public financing for campaigns of candidates for statewide office who agree to campaign spending limits.

Supporters say tax money should not be used for political campaigns. Instead the money should go for things like education, health care and other more important statewide projects.

Opponents say the change would level the playing field when a candidate with few resources takes on another candidates with deep pockets, encouraging a more diverse group of candidates seeking elected office.

A yes vote supports repealing the state provision that provides for public financing of statewide campaigns.

A no vote opposes repealing that provision and continues the current policy of allowing public campaign financing for statewide candidates who agree to certain spending limit