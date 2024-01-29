Florida Amber Alert issued for Clearwater girl Alessia Muhaj

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a missing Clearwater girl.

Alessia Muhaj, 8, was last seen in the area of the 1700th block of Clearwater Largo Road North early Monday morning. The FDLE said she may be in the company of 34-year-old Renato Muhaj.

The two may be traveling in a 2017 gold Kia Sportage with Florida tag number EJI J99.

Anyone who sees them is urged not to approach, but to call law enforcement immediately.