Child bitten by alligator while swimming in Florida nature preserve on Labor Day, deputies say

A child is recovering after deputies say they were bitten by an alligator while swimming in a Florida nature preserve on Labor Day.

According to information provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of an incident involving an alligator within the Weeki Wachee Preserve on Florida's Gulf Coast north of Tampa on Monday afternoon.

The unidentified juvenile was bitten while swimming in the preserve, and deputies said the victim and several other juveniles became stranded on a sandbar.

They were all safely rescued by Hernando County Fire Rescue crews, deputies said.

The victim of the alligator bite sustained puncture wounds to the arm and leg, and the injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, deputies added.

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, deputies added.

Florida wildlife trapper tasked with catching the alligator

According to investigators, the alligator was estimated to be about 9 to 12 feet in length, and a licensed Florida wildlife trapper responded to the area to place traps for the alligator.

Deputies added that members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) also responded to the scene and were handling the investigation into the swimming violation.

"For your safety, please use extreme caution around waterways and follow all posted rules and restrictions," the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Do not swim in areas where swimming is prohibited."

According to the Southwest Florida Water Management District, no swimming is allowed in any of the lakes within the Weeki Wachee Preserve.

FWC warns people to stay aware of surroundings

In addition, Hernando County officials warned that the Florida Department of Health had issued a no-swim advisory for Rogers Park, which is located near the Weeki Wachee Preserve, due to water quality concerns.

The FWC urged people to remain vigilant while swimming and to follow posted rules.

"Remember, never feed an alligator and keep your distance if you see one," the FWC suggested. "Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours."

The FWC also reminded pet owners to keep pets on a leash and keep them away from the water.