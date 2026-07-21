Florida family wakes up to alligator hissing at front door in the middle of the night: "We were terrified"

A Florida family said they were terrified when they were alerted to a creepy visitor that approached their front door in the middle of the night: a 7-foot alligator.

Sierra Wynn said the security camera alerted them to an animal in the front yard of their Palm Bay home, south of Cape Canaveral, in the middle of the night last week.

She said she was shocked when she saw the video.

"His tail was bouncing against the door and bouncing against the house and stuff, and it was such a deep guttural hiss and growl, and he just looked so mean,' Wynn said. "I thought he was gonna come through the window."

Wynn said at one point the alligator started to get agitated and even opened its mouth and hissed at her.

"We were scared, terrified," she said.

She said she's thankful the family got an alert from their camera, because she's not sure what would have happened if they didn't get a heads up.

Wynn said she wasn't sure where the alligator came from, but Palm Bay police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were able to safely remove the alligator from the area.