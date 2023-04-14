Flooding situation creates fuel concerns at Port Everglades
MIAMI - Flooding could cause some issues for you at the gas pump.
Chopper 4 was over Port Everglades Friday afternoon where gas trucks were lined-up.
The flooding stalled gas operations which is causing a delay in distribution to gas stations.
A representative for Port Everglades told CBS News Miami that supplemental supplies are coming from Port Canaveral.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.