Flooding situation creates fuel concerns at Port Everglades

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Flooding could cause some issues for you at the gas pump.

Chopper 4 was over Port Everglades Friday afternoon where gas trucks were lined-up.

The flooding stalled gas operations which is causing a delay in distribution to gas stations.

A representative for Port Everglades told CBS News Miami that supplemental supplies are coming from Port Canaveral.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 9:39 PM

