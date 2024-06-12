Flood Watch extended for Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe counties

MIAMI - After a day of drenching rain, and more on the way, a Flood Watch for Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties has been extended.

The tri-county area is now under a watch through Friday at midnight.

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a disturbance in the lower Gulf that is producing the showers and storms that are sweeping over South Florida. With a stationary front to the north, tropical moisture is being pulled in from the south.

The bottom line is South Florida is stuck with this wet, stormy weather pattern through the end of the work week. It looks like the deepest of the tropical moisture will be dissipating a bit more by the weekend. That will leave us a little bit drier, but there will still be a chance for storms but not nearly as widespread.

Over the past 24 hours, Miami Beach saw nearly 7 inches of rain, Hallandale Beach 6 inches, Hollywood, North Miami, and Coral Gables received just over 5 inches.

The good news is the average 4 to 6 inches of rain that fell Tuesday squashed the rainfall deficit in Miami and put a good dent in Broward's deficit.

The bad news is that an additional 4 to 8 inches is possible over the next few days and flooding is an increasing concern.

After an early morning lull on Wednesday, storm activity is expected to pick up mid-morning through mid-afternoon. The afternoon commute could be a bit soggy. Flood warnings and flash flood warnings could be issued.

In the evening, there could be another lull, but another round of heavy rain is likely for Thursday.