Miami Beach residents, tourists deal with rainy weather, flooded streets

MIAMI - Miami Beach residents and tourists alike were dealing with rainy conditions and some street flooding as a Flash Flood Warning was issued for the area.

Collins Avenue and 29th Street was just one of the many intersections that had flooded.

"I hope this thing goes, past," said Carlos Velasquez. He and his girlfriend, Jennifer Pereira, were on their way to work when parts of Collins Avenue started looking like a river.

"It's good for the trees and everything, but it's bad for the people we need to go to work," said Pereira.

"Too much water… too much," said Dan, who identified himself as a Russian tourist. He carried his girlfriend when crossing 29th Street on Collins.

Erika Benitez, Miami-Dade Fire Public Information Officer, says preparing for flooding is not only for outdoors.

"During periods of flooding, we recommend that you elevate household appliances, like washers, dryers, TVs or any other electronics that may be damaged by water. Keep children and pets away from flooded areas, also make sure never to use water that may be contaminated," said Benitez.

Air passengers traveling in the next few days are at the mercy of bad weather, too.

"We are delayed right now and we're praying to God that we are not canceled," said Tina Joyce, whose flight to Punta Cana was delayed for over an hour. She did not think she had to prepare for bad weather, as she waited for her flight to leave, she regretted it.

Officials are urging passengers to check with their airlines before heading to any of South Florida's airports.

Whether a tourist or a resident, the flood warnings apply to everybody, stay indoors – if you can.