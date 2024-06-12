I-95 traffic shut down at Griffin Road due to flooding

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Transportation along with the Florida Highway Patrol is shutting down traffic on Interstate 95 Southbound at Griffin Road in Broward County due to flooding on the highway.

Authorities said southbound traffic is being diverted at Sunrise Blvd. and vehicles may re-enter the highway at Stirling Road.

Officials said there was one vehicle flooded in the area with no reported injuries.

This closure remains in effect until further notice and water drains from the interstate.

Contractors were on their way to pump the drainage system.