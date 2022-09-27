Flood prone Brickell readying for Hurricane Ian's rain

MIAMI - As South Florida readies to deal with the potential for heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian, residents and businesses in flood prone areas are taking extra precautions.

Businesses on South Miami Avenue near 9th Street in Brickell used sandbags on their entrances to help prevent water from creeping in.

Roy Coley, with the county's water and sewer department, reminded people of the impacts of overwhelming the sewage system.

"The water coming out of the system is a mixture between rainwater and sewage, so you've got raw sewage in our environment, in our streets, and you have people walking in the street not knowing it's there," he said.

County officials encourage residents who live in areas that are prone to flooding to have a plan.

"It's been hurricane season for a while now and I know we have a lot of newcomers who haven't really experienced a storm before," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said they have taken steps to deal with a deluge of water.

"All of our permanent pumps are operating and 7 portable pumps are being installed. We are also looking at Instagram video for spot flooding that is captured on social media. We have also made changes by I-395 near Biscayne Boulevard," he said.

There was some extensive street flooding in the Brickell area in early June, also caused by the heavy rainfall.

Suarez said, "At that time the main pump in Brickell failed but it has been made more resilient."

Miami also set up 3 sites including one in Little Haiti and one at Douglas Park at 2755 SW 37th Avenue and at Grapeland Park at 1550 NW 37th Avenue where Miami residents could receive free bags of sand between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. as long as they showed proof of residency.