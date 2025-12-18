Watch CBS News
Vehicle fire closes departures level at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Steven Yablonski
Officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said a vehicle fire has closed the departure levels at the facility on Thursday afternoon.

In a post on X, airport officials said the car fire was impacting normal traffic into the area.

Officials are asking people headed to the airport to use the arrivals level, which is the lower level, to drop off or pick someone up until further notice.

Officials said that airport operations are continuing as normal.

No other information was available. 

