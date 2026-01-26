Flight chaos continues: South Florida travelers face third day of cancellations

That frigid, icy grip is not easing as hundreds of flights in and out of South Florida were canceled for a 3rd day.

"We were at the airport at 4 this morning, and because of the weather in Dallas, our plane's been delayed," Steve Kincheloe said.

Steve and his wife, Kathy, are hoping to make it to St. Louis today.

"I can't say that we didn't somewhat expect it. We knew the biggest storm of the century was coming through, I think maybe it turned out as bad or worse than they expected," he said.

Knowing it could get bad, they changed their flights — hoping to avoid a mess like this.

"We should have planned better and stayed a couple extra days in Florida, and we didn't," Kathy said.

Clint Henderson is a travel expert with The Points Guy. "Today is recovery mode. We've still seen a lot of cancellations today, actually, so, fasten your seatbelts," Henderson said.

He advises people to closely monitor their flight well before getting to teh airport beginning with finding out where it's coming from.

"If you're on an American Airlines flight that's leaving from Dallas, and Dallas is having an ice storm, guess what? That plane is not going to make it to Miami," he said.

With that information you can try to rebook before it' is officially canceled putting you at the front of the line. And if your loved one is traveling, especially those making connections…help them out in cse their flight gets canceled.

"Whether that's booking a hotel near the airport, or within reach of the airport, or it's seeing what other airlines fly that route that you could potentially be rebooked on, or using your points and miles to rebook them yourselves on an alternate flight," he said.