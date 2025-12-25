Man caught on video breaking into Miami Beach deli, damaging camera and window, police say

A man is facing charges after breaking into a Miami Beach deli, causing over $1,000 in damage, authorities said.

Fleisch 41 manager Moshe Wakefield said he got a call in the middle of the night from a neighboring business on Dec. 23. He said the neighbor saw a man breaking into his deli on 41st Street in Miami Beach.

Police identified the man as 45-year-old Christopher Pike.

"One of our good neighbors called me at 3 in the morning. Telling me what was up," Wakefield said.

Pike was seen via surveillance video trying to disable a ring camera out front of the business. However, the footage survived.

And there were more cameras inside the store.

Pike was seen trying to get a drink from the fridge, and when he got to the register, police arrived. Police said Pike continued to try and pry open the register even after being confronted by officers.

He was arrested at the scene.

"Within a minute and a half, two minutes they came right away," Wakefield said about the police response.

Wakefield said his ring camera and cash register were damaged, and a window was shattered. That totaled over $1,500 in damage. But he said it could have been much worse.

"We have expensive meats over here and whatnot, so who knows," Wakefield said.

Wakefield said he's grateful for the quick response by police, and for a Miami Beach police cruiser that's keeping an eye on the area.

"We have a phenomenal community over here, and they make sure we're safe," Wakefield said.

On top of this incident, court records show Pike has been arrested more than a dozen other times in the last three years. His next court appearance is Friday, Dec. 26.