Hundreds of sailors, marines arrive as Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale gets under way

Fort Lauderdale Fleet Week is here.

Tuesday morning, ships began arriving at Port Everglades with hundreds of sailors, marines and Coast Guardsmen who will take part in the week-long event.

The ships that docked included the U.S. Navy's amphibious landing ship USS New York, the guided missile destroyer USS Cole and the Los Angeles class fast attack submarine USS New Hampshire. Also in port for the event is the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tampa.

Special activities and ship tours all week long

Service members from the U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami, 7th Coast Guard District, Navy Operational Support Centers in Miami and West Palm Beach and Expeditionary Strike Group Two from Norfolk, Virginia will also take part in a full lineup of special events, community projects, a golf tournament, a fishing tournament, a naturalization ceremony and outreach activities.

Highlights include live demonstrations, performances by Navy Band Southeast, and special tributes commemorating the Navy's 250 years of defending the nation.

Public tours are being offered for the Navy ships and the USCGC Tampa. Tickets for the tours are free but anyone wishing to go must register in advance.

The tickets will be released 48-hours in advance of each tour date. For example, tickets for tours on Thursday, April 24, can be reserved on Tuesday, April 22. Due to the limited capacity of the vessel (10 - 12 guests per hour), tours of the visiting submarine will be awarded by a random lottery.

Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale will wrap up Tuesday, April 29, with an invitation only farewell reception at LauderAle Brewery.