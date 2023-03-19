Fiery, multi-vehicle crash on Florida Turnpike leaves 6-year-old girl dead, others hurt

MIAMI -- A 6-year-old girl was killed and several others hurt following a fiery, multi-vehicle crash Saturday night that closed the Florida Turnpike for five hours and snarled traffic for motorists, officials said.

The child, who was not identified, was rushed for treatment to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, where she died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said the wreck occurred around 8 p.m. near County Line Road when the driver of a white Dodge SUV was traveling northbound when the vehicle made an improper lane change towards the right, driving directly into the path of a white GMC SUV.

The front of the GMC vehicle collided into the right side of the Dodge, which then caught on fire and was enguled in flames before it slammed into a gray Mercedes SUV, according to FHP.

Seven people, including the young girl, were inside the Dodge at the time of the crash. The other people inside the Dodge were also hospitaled but officials did not provide any information about their conditions.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

The FHP did not say if the the driver of the Dodge SUV will face charges in connection with the wreck.

Troopers closed the turnpike for at least five hours while the investigated the crash, officials said.