Five people injured in shooting near Florida Memorial University

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI GARDENS - Five people were injured in a shooting Saturday night near Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens.

According to police, two females got into an argument around 10:30 p.m. that spilled over into the parking lot of the Omega Center at NW 158 Street and NW 42 Avenue. They said at some point shots were fired and five people were hit.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the injured to area hospitals. Police have not released their conditions.

A person of interest was detained, according to the police, who added that the shooting was not related to the university.

