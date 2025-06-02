FIU students, faculty protest school's partnership with ICE

Florida International University students, faculty, alumni and members of the community gathered on campus Monday morning to protest the partnership between the school and U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.

The agreement, under the 287 (g) program, allows FIU police officers to be trained and authorized to act as ICE agents on campus. It's part of a broader initiative across the state. FIU Police Chief Alexander Casas has said it will help keep students safe. However, those protesting said they fear this will lead to racial profiling and increase fear among students.

Partnership under fire from students

Last month, at a forum to discuss the proposed partnership, students and alumni spoke out against it.

"It's not fair that students have to live in an environment of hostility, fear of racial profiling, that they could be detained at any moment, their visas can be revoked. That's not what FIU is about," said Alex Rubio, an FIU graduate.

Casas, who participated in the panel alongside immigration experts and student leaders, emphasized the intent to maintain trust within the campus community. he also he sought to reassure students

"Don't be concerned, if you're here legally take care of your stuff, if you're here lawfully you have nothing to be concerned about," he said.

Demonstrators hoped to get the Board of Trustees attention

The demonstration came ahead of the FIU Board of Trustees meeting in which they will discuss and vote on naming interim President Jeanette Nuñez as the school's 7th president.

Nuñez, who received her bachelor's degree and master's degree at FIU, was named interim resident in February. She stepped down as Florida's lieutenant governor to accept the position. If approved by the board, she'll replace Kenneth Jessell who had served as FIU's president since 2022.