FIU community debates controversial ICE partnership in heated forum

Florida International University students, staff and community members packed a campus forum Wednesday night to voice concerns over a proposed agreement that would allow FIU police to collaborate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Concerns over racial profiling and fear on campus

The agreement, which is voluntary, would permit FIU police officers to act as ICE agents on campus, a possibility that has drawn sharp criticism from students and immigrant advocacy groups.

"It's not fair that students have to live in an environment of hostility, fear of racial profiling, that they could be detained at any moment, their visas can be revoked. That's not what FIU is about," said Alex Rubio, an FIU graduate.

"For students who are caught in the trap of a broken immigration system they can very much be vulnerable to detention and deportation simply by coming to school," said Renata Bozzetto of the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

Chief Casas defends the move amid uncertainty

FIU Police Chief Alexander Casas, who participated in the panel alongside immigration experts and student leaders, emphasized the intent to maintain trust within the campus community.

"I wanted to be part of that enforcement when it applies to our FIU community because I interact with the FIU community," Casas said. "We know our students, we know our faculty, we know our staff, we know how we interact with them. They're used to interacting with us in a certain way and I want to maintain that as much as possible."

When asked how the program would be implemented on campus, Casas admitted, "That's the million-dollar question because I couldn't tell you right now."

Still, he sought to reassure students: "Don't be concerned; if you're here legally take care of your stuff; if you're here lawfully you have nothing to be concerned about."

Other universities in Florida have also opted into similar agreements with ICE.