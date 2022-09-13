Watch CBS News
FIU climbs six spots to land at No. 72 on list of top public schools nationwide

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Florida International University Panthers, past and present, can take pride in that their learning institution is the fastest-rising in the nation among U.S. News & World Report public university rankings in the past 10 years.

According to rankings announced on Monday, FIU is now number 72 among public universities in the nation. 

This represents a six-spot climb in one year. 

In addition, FIU is among the Top 50 best-value public universities and among the Top 15 most innovative public universities.

This week, FIU celebrates its anniversary.

