First fall front to bring drier and cooler air to South Florida, reducing rain chances for next week

The Next Weather Team is tracking the first fall front as it arrives in South Florida.

As the boundary moves south, dry air behind it is reducing the chances for rain on Saturday. There is a chance for some scattered storms in southern Miami-Dade County in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

All of next week, we will see significantly lower rain chances. Our wet season ends on Wednesday.

Cooler air overnight will drive overnight low temperatures to the upper 60s and low 70s across both Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.