Firefighter arrested, facing several counts of attempted sexual battery

MIAMI - A firefighter is facing four counts of attempted sexual battery, according to Miami-Dade police.

Investigators say Jose Lopez, 49, climbed on top of a female firefighter at the fire station and attempted to sexually assault her.

Police said that the woman, learned that Lopez had done this to another woman.

The incident was reported to the department's internal affairs, who in turn forwarded it to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

After further investigation, and collaborating with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Lopez for multiple counts of attempted sexual battery.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue had this to say about the arrest, "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is aware of the arrest of one of our firefighters. Details regarding the arrest and investigation are being handled by MDPD. We are fully cooperating with all investigative entities and cannot comment on the ongoing investigation at this time. The employee has been suspended immediately without pay pending charges."

Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez had this to say about the arrest, "It infuriates me to learn that one of my firefighters was arrested for attempting to sexually assault his co-workers. The well-being and safety of our employees is of upmost importance, and I will always take any allegations of this nature very seriously. Sexual battery is an egregious crime, and we remain committed in conducting a thorough investigation and work closely with the State Attorney's Office to ensure that all necessary actions are taken, and justice is served."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477