Fire rips through unoccupied structure on Adam's Key, MDFR says

Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue said crews worked late Friday night to put out a structure fire that broke out on a remote island.

MDFR said the fire was reported just before 11 p.m. on Adam's Key. Several agencies responded to help douse the flames on the island, which MDFR said could only be reached by boat because of its remote location.

The agency said the burned structure was unoccupied and already engulfed by the time crews arrived. Firefighters then worked to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

MDFR said nobody was hurt. The investigation remains ongoing.