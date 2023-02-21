Fire rips through North Lauderdale quadplex

FORT LAUDERDALE - Nearly a dozen people were forced out of their homes after a fire erupted in a North Lauderdale quadplex.

The fire started Tuesday morning around 1:30 a.m. at the building on SW 10th Street just east of North Lauderdale Avenue.

Gillian White, who left her unit with just the clothes on her back, work clothes in her arms, and a backpack, ran to wake her neighbors.

"There were flames popping out, glass breaking, the windows breaking. I just ran out the back and knocked on the door and I said everybody there's a fire and we should get out, we should just get out," said White.

Nine people who live in the units were able to escape and no injuries were reported.

The building's four units were damaged by smoke and flames. The Red Cross will help those who need a place to stay.

Desmond Reilley said he's concerned about what comes next.

"I'm a little nervous and uncertain. Am I going to be able to go back in my home? What's going to happen? I'm a bus driver and I am not going to be able to go to work this morning," he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.