Fight for 911 records continues in Hialeah during special meeting

MIAMI - The fight for 911 records continues as a Hialeah councilman goes head-to-head with the mayor in a special meeting.

Councilman Bryan Calvo is suing Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo Jr.

Calvo claims the mayor and city are charging him thousands of dollars for an open records request pertaining to the 911 system.

"When I start asking questions about 911, now is when they say hey we have to redact. We have to do all these things that are not required under the city charter for an elected official," said Calvo.

"Answering calls in a timely manner. Making sure they dispatch all of the information they need to do. We understand it. This is a nationwide problem," said Bovo Jr.

Fellow councilman Jesus Tundidor proposed the resolution that states the city does not approve of Calvo's lawsuit or his actions.

Hialeah councilman Bryan Calvo is calling for an investigation into what he called an "alarming revelation" into the number of calls missed or abandoned by the city's 911 operators. CBS News Miami

The council says Calvo is acting solely on his own behalf and not on behalf of the city, but an overwhelming majority of residents at the meeting don't agree with the resolution.

"All of these people are attacking Bryan Calvo. And you mayor, I believe I have nothing against you. But you came to our church to say that you're doing the right thing. I believe you are not doing the right thing attack Bryan Calvo," said Calvo.

Before the council voted, councilman Calvo broke down the reasons he is suing the mayor, at one point bringing up a meeting between the two men.

"Even if being supervised by staff. However the mayor unfortunately stormed out of that meeting," said Calvo.

"That offer has been on the table. He's not taken it because he prefers the circus. So state the facts. So don't try to add any flowery language, Bryan. Okay? Don't do that because you're really doing a disservice to the residents of the city of Hialeah," said Bovo Jr.

The resolution was passed by the city council, with Councilman Bryan Calvo being the only one to vote against it.

Calvo also says that even though the resolution was passed against him, he will continue his fight in court with his lawsuit.