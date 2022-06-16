Miami named World Cup 2026 host city

MIAMI — FIFA has selected Miami as a World Cup 2026 host city.

As many as six games will be played at Hard Rock Stadium, which keeps playing host to major events, ranging from Super Bowl LIV to the first-ever Formula 1 Miami GP.

"As the only urban area in America to host every major sport plus Formula 1, Miami has long established itself as international epicenter of sports and culture-and as one of the most diverse and vibrant areas in the world," said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. "I couldn't be more excited to be hosting the world's most popular sport on the world's largest stage. World Cup 2026, welcome home."

And Hard Rock Stadium, which was built to FIFA specifications, is no stranger to fútbol. In 2017, it hosted El Clásico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, the highest grossing soccer match in North American history.

"Miami-Dade is the ideal community to host the 2026 World Cup. Our residents hail from every corner of the world, creating a vibrant metropolitan area unlike any other in the United States. Soccer runs through the veins of our county," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "After years of collaboration with partners across the region, we couldn't be more proud to welcome FIFA to Miami-Dade."

