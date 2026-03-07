FHP trooper shoots woman after being stabbed during attack in Miami, officials say

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper shot a woman after being attacked and stabbed early Saturday morning in Miami, officials said.

According to FHP, at about 5:30 a.m., troopers responded to calls of a vehicle traveling the wrong way down State Road 836, near Northwest 107 Avenue.

When they arrived, a trooper found the vehicle in the grassy center median and made contact with a woman inside the vehicle, FHP said. The woman then allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked the trooper, stabbing him.

FHP said the trooper fired his service weapon and struck the woman during the attack.

The trooper and the woman, whose name has not been released, were both transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, FHP said.

An investigation is ongoing.