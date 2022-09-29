FHP Quick Response Force members to west coast, assist in search and rescue

South Florida FHP troopers heading to west coast to help out

FORT LAUDERDALE - Members of the Florida Highway Patrol's Quick Response Force left Davie early Thursday morning bound for the west coast.

The four dozen members, who are trained in urban rescue, will assist the county and local officials with search and rescue efforts.

They've taken high water vehicles to get to some of the more troubled areas along with needed resources, including chain saws to get through areas with downed trees and a drone to get a better view of areas that are still underwater.

"The impact is immeasurable. We are going to have a lot of different agencies, public safety professionals from around the state, deploying to this area. A lot of volunteers utilizing this technology, even FPL utilizing this technology, in order to get information in minutes," said FHP Sgt. Robert Dooley.

But they will do more than just search and rescue.

"We will be conducting many different types of tasks, from traffic control to search and rescue, to security of neighborhoods, assisting with every need," said FHP Major Roger Reyes.