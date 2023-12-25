Watch CBS News
FHP investigating suspected shooting on SR 826

By John MacLauchlan

FHP investigating suspected shooting on SR 826
MIAMI - An investigation is underway into a suspected shooting on State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway.

Early Monday morning, Florida Highway Patrol investigators were focused on a dark colored Mercedes-Benz SUV, which appeared to have several bullet holes in the driver's side window, pulled off to the side of the road near Okeechobee Road.

A woman who appeared to be distraught was near the vehicle.

The SUV was later loaded onto a tow truck and driven away.

The FHP has not released further information on their investigation. 

John MacLauchlan
John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 6:25 AM EST

