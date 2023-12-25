FHP investigating suspected shooting on SR 826

MIAMI - An investigation is underway into a suspected shooting on State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway.

Early Monday morning, Florida Highway Patrol investigators were focused on a dark colored Mercedes-Benz SUV, which appeared to have several bullet holes in the driver's side window, pulled off to the side of the road near Okeechobee Road.

A woman who appeared to be distraught was near the vehicle.

The SUV was later loaded onto a tow truck and driven away.

The FHP has not released further information on their investigation.