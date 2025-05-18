Watch CBS News
FHP cruiser struck on Palmetto Expressway work zone

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A Kia slammed into a barricaded work zone on Palmetto Expressway early Sunday morning, causing a chain-reaction crash that damaged a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser, authorities said.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near NW 57th Avenue.

According to officials, a marked FHP vehicle was parked inside the active construction zone with its emergency lights flashing.

A white Ford truck was stationed directly behind the patrol car. The gray Kia entered the work zone and struck the rear of the Ford truck. The impact shoved the truck forward, slamming it into the back of the FHP vehicle, troopers said.

No information about injuries or charges was immediately released. The crash remains under investigation.

Mauricio Maldonado

