FHP cruiser struck on Palmetto Expressway work zone

A Kia slammed into a barricaded work zone on Palmetto Expressway early Sunday morning, causing a chain-reaction crash that damaged a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser, authorities said.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near NW 57th Avenue.

According to officials, a marked FHP vehicle was parked inside the active construction zone with its emergency lights flashing.

A white Ford truck was stationed directly behind the patrol car. The gray Kia entered the work zone and struck the rear of the Ford truck. The impact shoved the truck forward, slamming it into the back of the FHP vehicle, troopers said.

No information about injuries or charges was immediately released. The crash remains under investigation.