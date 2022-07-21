FDOT to hold public meeting on I-75 & Pines. Blvd. Interchange project

MIAMI - Major changes could be coming to a busy I-75 interchange in Broward County, but first the Florida Department of Transportation wants to hear from you during a public meeting on Thursday.

The state hopes to get feedback regarding the I-75 & Pines. Blvd. Interchange project.

The project would include replacing the Pines Blvd. overpass to have more entrance lanes and relocating an exit ramp to allow for a new Park & Ride facility.

The project's goal is to increase capacity and would stretch just over 3 miles along I-75 from just north of the Miramar Pkwy. to just north of Pines Blvd.

The project is estimated to start in Fall of 2027.

The in-person public meeting will take place at the Grand Palms Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort located at 110 Grand Palms Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027.

To participate in the online public meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone please register by clicking here.

Participants can also use their phone by dialing in to +1 (213) 929-4221; Access code: 963-338-396.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Rendering of the project CBS4

Rendering of the project CBS4

Rendering of the project CBS4