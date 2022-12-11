Watch CBS News
Local News

FDLE investigating shooting involving Miami-Dade police officer

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – An investigation is underway following a police-involved shooting that happened late Saturday night.

According to Miami-Dade PD, officers were called out to the 15000 block of SW 89 Terrace Road because of a man armed with a knife making suicidal threats.

At some point, police said, there was a confrontation between officers and the man. One of the officers fired at the man, striking him.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the 26-year-old man to a local hospital in critical condition.

No other details have been released at this time.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating, as is the case with all officer-involved shootings in the state.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 11, 2022 / 2:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.