FBI releases photos of Davie bank robber. Recognize him?

FORT LAUDERDALE - The FBI has released pictures of a man wanted for robbing a Wells Fargo branch in Davie.

On Monday, July 8th, the man walked into the bank, at 6350 SW 41st Court, just after 2:30 p.m. and demanded money from a bank employee.

An undisclosed amount of money was handed over and he left. Nobody was hurt.

Man wanted for robbing Wells Fargo branch in Davie FBI

The FBI did not provide any other information.

Masked man robbed a Wells Fargo branch in Davie FBI

According to the pictures that they released, he was wearing dark long pants and a white long-sleeve shirt. He also had a black and tan ball cap, a black mask over his face, and blue gloves on his hands. He was carrying a small backpack in which he put the money. It appears he also had a robbery note in the bag.

If you recognize him or know anything about the robbery, the FBI asks that you give them a call at (754)703-2000.

