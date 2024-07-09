Watch CBS News
FBI releases photos of Davie bank robber. Recognize him?

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - The FBI has released pictures of a man wanted for robbing a Wells Fargo branch in Davie.

On Monday, July 8th, the man walked into the bank, at 6350 SW 41st Court, just after 2:30 p.m. and demanded money from a bank employee.

An undisclosed amount of money was handed over and he left. Nobody was hurt.

wells-fargo-davie-bank-robbery-pics.jpg
Man wanted for robbing Wells Fargo branch in Davie FBI

The FBI did not provide any other information.

wells-fargo-davie-bank-robbery-pics-1.jpg
Masked man robbed a Wells Fargo branch in Davie FBI

According to the pictures that they released, he was wearing dark long pants and a white long-sleeve shirt. He also had a black and tan ball cap, a black mask over his face, and blue gloves on his hands. He was carrying a small backpack in which he put the money. It appears he also had a robbery note in the bag. 

If you recognize him or know anything about the robbery, the FBI asks that you give them a call at (754)703-2000.

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

