FBI searches for Cuban truck driver who vanished on Miami route after truck found in Georgia, vehicles missing

The FBI is asking for the public's help in locating a truck driver who disappeared during a recent vehicle transport from Georgia to South Florida, as investigators work to track down several missing vehicles tied to the case.

According to the FBI's Tampa Field Office, Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez, 41, was last heard from on Thursday, April 16, after picking up multiple vehicles from the Port of Brunswick in Georgia and heading south toward Miami for delivery. Authorities said Gonzalez stopped at a rest area in Brevard County, just east of Orlando, around 1:21 a.m. on April 17 and rested for several hours.

Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez. FBI

GPS data later showed the truck traveling briefly south before turning north toward Jacksonville around 7:49 a.m. Soon after, Gonzalez became unreachable and the truck was reported missing, federal investigators said.

The truck was recovered later that day in Port Wentworth, Georgia, but Gonzalez was not inside. Officials said several vehicles being transported on the hauler were also missing. Since then, three of those vehicles have been recovered in Florida, while others remain unaccounted for along with Gonzalez, authorities said.

Investigators seek video from Brevard County rest area

The FBI is now asking anyone who was in or near the Brevard County rest area in Grant-Valkaria between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on April 17 to come forward with photos or video. Investigators are particularly interested in footage from the southern portion of the rest area near the I-95 southbound entrance ramp.

Authorities have not said what may have led to Gonzalez's disappearance or whether foul play is suspected.

Missing truck driver was born in Cuba

Gonzalez was born in Cuba and works as a commercial truck driver. He is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He is bald with a brown beard and mustache.

Investigators say he has several identifying tattoos, including a full sleeve on his left arm, a tattoo on his lower right arm, and the name "Elisia" tattooed on his right forearm. He speaks both English and Spanish.

Anyone with information about Gonzalez's whereabouts or the missing vehicles is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), reach out to a local FBI office, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.