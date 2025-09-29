Father, son killed near Zoo Miami crash remembered as inseparable

Family says father, son killed in crash near Zoo Miami were inseparable

Loved ones are preparing to say goodbye to a father and son after they were killed in a crash Friday night near Zoo Miami in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Adam and Nathan Bravo were killed when the Lexus they were in collided with a GMC along Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 117th Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Surveillance video from a nearby store shows the moments around the collision and first responders arriving minutes later.

Family describes unbreakable bond

Family members described Adam and Nathan as inseparable. In a statement, the family said, "Adam and Nathan were truly inseparable. Nathan adored his father more than anyone in this world. God knew they couldn't live without each other, so He called them home together, side by side."

Relatives said they are leaning on their faith to carry them through the loss.

A cellphone video shows Nathan laughing and answering a simple question: "What're you thankful for?" His reply: "My life." Family members said that brief clip captured the essence of who he was.

Witness recalls crash

Lissette Lozano, who witnessed the crash, described what she saw: "The other car was waiting for the light to change. It was stopped at the intersection. When the other came, they couldn't go anywhere. And it hit the car that was stopped."

Authorities said Adam died at the scene. Nathan was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Four people who were inside the GMC were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Community support and fundraiser

The family has received an outpouring of community support. Rodriguez, a relative, said, "My family and I are left with a void deeper than we could ever have imagined. Yet in the midst of our pain, we are profoundly grateful for the love and support we have received not only from family and friends but also from our entire community."

A fundraising effort for Adam's wife—also Nathan's mother—raised more than $50,000 in just two days, organizers said.

Adam and Nathan are scheduled to be laid to rest Tuesday night.